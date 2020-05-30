|
|
|
PHILLIPS Lionel Douglas "Popeye" Family and close friends are invited to a Thanksgiving Service for the life Mr. Lionel Douglas 'Popeye' Phillips to be held at the William Farmer Victoria Street Chapel, 12 Victoria St., Eaglehawk, on FRIDAY (June 5) at 2 pm. Please note due to current Covid-19 regulations, the service will be limited to 50 mourners.
If you would like to view the service live go to:
www.williamfarmer.com.au
The password is: 0053
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on May 30, 2020