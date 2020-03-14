|
DEWHURST Linda Ann The Funeral service to celebrate the life of Mrs Linda Ann Dewhurst will be held at Napier Park Funerals, 420 Napier St, Bendigo on TUESDAY (March 17) at 10:30 am. Private Cremation. Linda's family understand and respect that current public health concerns that may affect your choice to attend. Your love, respect and condolences are accepted whatever the choice you make. We welcome you to attend and please respect others' decisions to minimise direct contact.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Mar. 14, 2020