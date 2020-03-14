Home
Napier Park Funerals
420 Napier Street
Bendigo, Victoria 3550
(03) 5441 4800
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
10:30 AM
Napier Park Funerals
420 Napier Street
Bendigo, Victoria 3550
Linda Ann DEWHURST


1927 - 2020
Linda Ann DEWHURST Notice
DEWHURST Linda Ann The Funeral service to celebrate the life of Mrs Linda Ann Dewhurst will be held at Napier Park Funerals, 420 Napier St, Bendigo on TUESDAY (March 17) at 10:30 am. Private Cremation. Linda's family understand and respect that current public health concerns that may affect your choice to attend. Your love, respect and condolences are accepted whatever the choice you make. We welcome you to attend and please respect others' decisions to minimise direct contact.



logo
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Mar. 14, 2020
