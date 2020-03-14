Home
Services
Napier Park Funerals
420 Napier Street
Bendigo, Victoria 3550
(03) 5441 4800
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
10:30 AM
Napier Park Funerals
420 Napier Street
Bendigo, Victoria 3550
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda DEWHURST
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Ann DEWHURST


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Linda Ann DEWHURST Notice
DEWHURST Linda Ann 1927 - 2020 Passed away peacefully in her sleep at the age of 92. Beloved Wife of Thomas (dec) for 71 years. Much loved Mother and Mother-in-law of Anthony and Sylvia, Elizabeth and Dennis, Jennifer and John, Neville and Joy, Neil and Evelyne. Adored Grand-mother of David and Jacqui; Kim, Jason, Nicole and Bree; Mark, Andrew and Michael; and Beryl. Great Grandmother of Aria and Abby. She created a lifetime of happy family memories. Forever in our hearts.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Mar. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -