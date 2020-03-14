|
DEWHURST Linda Ann 1927 - 2020 Passed away peacefully in her sleep at the age of 92. Beloved Wife of Thomas (dec) for 71 years. Much loved Mother and Mother-in-law of Anthony and Sylvia, Elizabeth and Dennis, Jennifer and John, Neville and Joy, Neil and Evelyne. Adored Grand-mother of David and Jacqui; Kim, Jason, Nicole and Bree; Mark, Andrew and Michael; and Beryl. Great Grandmother of Aria and Abby. She created a lifetime of happy family memories. Forever in our hearts.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Mar. 14, 2020