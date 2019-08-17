|
|
WILLIAMS
Lewis Charles (Lew)
Margaret, Leanne, Neil, Kerry, Garry, Lindy, Steve & Families would like to thank everyone for their support through flowers, cards, visits, messages and funeral attendance on the passing of our beloved husband, father, father in law, and Pop. Very special thanks goes out to the Bendigo Health Renal Unit staff, Bendigo Health Hospice staff, Bendigo Ambulance & Patient Transport staff and Bethlehem Aged Care Home staff. Please accept this as our personal thanks for your kindness at this sad time
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Aug. 17, 2019