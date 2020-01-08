|
CLOW Leslie William "Les"
Peacefully at Bendigo Hospice
on January 1, 2020
Aged 91 years
Loved son of Thomas and Dorothy (both dec.), brother of Lorna, Herbert, Valda (all dec.), Doris, Veronica, Ellen, Shirley and Donald.
Beloved husband of the late Dorothy (Dot). Loved father of John and Geoffrey and daughter-in-law Sandra.
Cherished grandad and great grandad to David (dec.), Sherene, James, Stephanie, Mason, Poppy, Hartley, Parker and Violet.
Reunited with his lifelong partner
and loving wife of 70 years
Published in Bendigo Advertiser from Jan. 8 to Jan. 11, 2020