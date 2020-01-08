Home
Leslie William "Les" CLOW


1928 - 2020
Leslie William "Les" CLOW Notice
CLOW Leslie William "Les"

Peacefully at Bendigo Hospice

on January 1, 2020

Aged 91 years



Loved son of Thomas and Dorothy (both dec.), brother of Lorna, Herbert, Valda (all dec.), Doris, Veronica, Ellen, Shirley and Donald.

Beloved husband of the late Dorothy (Dot). Loved father of John and Geoffrey and daughter-in-law Sandra.

Cherished grandad and great grandad to David (dec.), Sherene, James, Stephanie, Mason, Poppy, Hartley, Parker and Violet.

Reunited with his lifelong partner

and loving wife of 70 years
Published in Bendigo Advertiser from Jan. 8 to Jan. 11, 2020
