BIRTHISEL Leslie Russell Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 15 April at Inglewood & Districts Health Service after a battle with cancer. Aged 73 years. Dearly loved Husband of Raelene, cherished Father of Tim, Corie and Narelle, loved father-in-law of Suzi, Lauren and Joel. Dearly loved Pa Blue to Dominique, Halle, Oliver, Emily, Jenson, Tom, Harry, Francesca, Mackenzie and Logan. Loved son of Arthur and Sylvia Birthisel (both dec). Brother to John (dec), Nancy, Norma (dec) and Betty. Brother-in-law of Dot (dec), Harold, Frank, Alan, Malcolm and Robyn, Gail and Russell. Loved and remembered forever. The love we shared and the memories we made I will treasure forever in my heart. My true Blue, rest in peace until we meet again my darling. Your loving Wife, Rae. Thank you for your love, guidance, support and encouragement. Forever in our hearts. Love always Tim, Suzi, Halle & Jenson Our lives now changed forever. The bond that you shared with Lauren, myself and our children makes us feel truly blessed. Cherished memories will get us through. Love Corie, Lauren, Emily & Harry Our friend, our guide, our champion. Loved forever, Narelle, Joel, Oliver, Tom & Francesca You have been my rock. Rest easy, Pa. Love Dominique, Aron, Mackenzie & Logan Loved Brother-in-law of Malcolm & Robyn. Dearly loved Uncle Blue to Carina & Nathan. Wonderful Brother-in-law, uncle and mate to Gail & Russell, Clint & Bronte, Marcus & Bernie, Jalen & Seth Love to all A Private Funeral Service will be held. A Public Memorial Service for Les will be held at a future date. A live stream will be available at www.napierpark.com.au Tributes can be sent to [email protected]
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Apr. 18, 2020