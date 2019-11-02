Home
Les Stewart


1942 - 2018
Les Stewart In Memoriam
Stewart

Les

In loving memory, son of Eva.

I think of things you used to say

And all that you would do, 

At some point, every single day,

My thoughts will turn to you.

To loose you was a bitter wrench,

The pain cut to my core.

I cried until my tears ran out

And then I cried some more.

This wouldn't be your wish for me

That I'd be forever sad

So I try to remind myself 

Of the happy times we had

I know I can't be with you now

And you can't be with me

But safe inside my heart you'll stay

That's where you'll always be.

Always loved, never forgotten.

Love Ellen (sister)

Tania and family, Euleen and family & Uncle Ron.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Nov. 2, 2019
