Stewart
Les
In loving memory, son of Eva.
I think of things you used to say
And all that you would do,
At some point, every single day,
My thoughts will turn to you.
To loose you was a bitter wrench,
The pain cut to my core.
I cried until my tears ran out
And then I cried some more.
This wouldn't be your wish for me
That I'd be forever sad
So I try to remind myself
Of the happy times we had
I know I can't be with you now
And you can't be with me
But safe inside my heart you'll stay
That's where you'll always be.
Always loved, never forgotten.
Love Ellen (sister)
Tania and family, Euleen and family & Uncle Ron.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Nov. 2, 2019