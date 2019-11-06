|
|
HARTY Leo Vincent
03.04.1926 - 02.11.2019
Passed away peacefully in Bendigo, aged 93 years.
Dearly loved husband of Irene (dec.) Much loved father of Michael, Maree and Christopher.
Grandfather to Sarah, Warwick, Rebecca, Stephanie, Benjamin and Mathew.
Great grandfather to Georgia, Harrison and Madeleine.
Finally reunited with Mum, loved always.
Mass of Thanksgiving will be offered at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Hamelin Street, White Hills on FRIDAY (November 8) at 2:00pm
The funeral cortege will leave at the conclusion of Mass for the White Hills Lawn Cemetery.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Nov. 6, 2019