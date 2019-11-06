Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Leo HARTY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leo Vincent HARTY

Add a Memory
Leo Vincent HARTY Notice
HARTY Leo Vincent

03.04.1926 - 02.11.2019



Passed away peacefully in Bendigo, aged 93 years.

Dearly loved husband of Irene (dec.) Much loved father of Michael, Maree and Christopher.

Grandfather to Sarah, Warwick, Rebecca, Stephanie, Benjamin and Mathew.

Great grandfather to Georgia, Harrison and Madeleine.



Finally reunited with Mum, loved always.



Mass of Thanksgiving will be offered at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Hamelin Street, White Hills on FRIDAY (November 8) at 2:00pm



The funeral cortege will leave at the conclusion of Mass for the White Hills Lawn Cemetery.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leo's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -