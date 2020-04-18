Home
Leigh Jeffrey GRIFFITHS

Leigh Jeffrey GRIFFITHS Notice
GRIFFITHS Leigh Jeffrey Passed away peacefully at home on April 11th, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.

Aged 67 years.

Loved Husband of Helen. Loved and adored Dad of Lauren, Ashlea and Caitlin. Respected Father-in-law and mate of Daniel and Luke. Adored Poppy of Harvey and Jaxon.



Leigh,

I cannot stop the hands of time

nor live again the past

but I shall love and think of you

as long as time shall last.

- Helen



Dad,

Silent thoughts of time together

hold memories that will last forever.

- Lauren



Dad/Poppy,

If we could have a lifetime wish

a wish that would come true

we would want to wish with all our hearts

for yesterday and you.

- Ash, Dan, Harvey and Jaxon.



Dad,

In our hearts you will always stay

loved and remembered every day.

- Caitlin and Luke
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Apr. 18, 2020
