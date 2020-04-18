|
|
GRIFFITHS Leigh Jeffrey Passed away peacefully at home on April 11th, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.
Aged 67 years.
Loved Husband of Helen. Loved and adored Dad of Lauren, Ashlea and Caitlin. Respected Father-in-law and mate of Daniel and Luke. Adored Poppy of Harvey and Jaxon.
Leigh,
I cannot stop the hands of time
nor live again the past
but I shall love and think of you
as long as time shall last.
- Helen
Dad,
Silent thoughts of time together
hold memories that will last forever.
- Lauren
Dad/Poppy,
If we could have a lifetime wish
a wish that would come true
we would want to wish with all our hearts
for yesterday and you.
- Ash, Dan, Harvey and Jaxon.
Dad,
In our hearts you will always stay
loved and remembered every day.
- Caitlin and Luke
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Apr. 18, 2020