|
|
SEDDON Laurence John (Charlie) 05.05.1938 - 09.06.2020 Passed away peacefully in Bendigo. Dearly loved husband of Zita. Loving father of Tony, Karen, Jenny, Paul (dec.), Maria, Lynda and partners. Grandfather to 14 and great-grandfather of two. "The boy stood on the burning deck..." A private service of thanksgiving for the life of Mr. Laurence SEDDON will be held on MONDAY (June 15) at 2pm. A private cremation will follow. To view the livestream of this service go to www.mulqueen.com.au/livestream Messages of condolence can be sent to [email protected]
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on June 13, 2020