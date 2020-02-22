|
LANE Lance Passed away in Bendigo on February 18, 2020. Aged 80 years. Loving Husband of Barbara. Dear Father of Janet, Sue and Di, Father-in-law of Geoff, Martin and David, adored Pop of Ash, Josh, Hayley, Ella and Jemma. Eldest Son of George and Jean, Brother of Bobby, Billy, Rex, Helen, Percy, Joan (all dec.), Maureen, Margaret and Janette. No longer in our lives to share But in our hearts you'll always be there How I will miss you. - Barbara Dad you were an inspiration to me a great dad and a great bloke. We celebrated good times and dug in deep when things got tough. You made me laugh you made me cry but most of all we created great memories which will be remembered and shared forever, Truly loved and I will miss you every day. - Janet Dear Dad Thank you for your guidance and opinions about life. You were always a positive and happy role model for those around you. You never gave in. The nicest bloke you'll meet. R. I. P. - Sue, Martin, Josh and Hayley. Love you always. Thanks for all the love and support over the years. You always wanted to know what was going on in our lives, ahead of yourself. We will miss your encouragement, guidance but mostly your love. - Di, David, Ella and Jemma Thank you to Dr Say Ng and his caring team at Bendigo Oncology. Finally at peace
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Feb. 22, 2020