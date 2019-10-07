|
HORAN Lachlan Passed away September 22 (Result of an accident) 18 years old. Dearly loved grandson of David and Rosemary. A loving young man with a great nature, we will miss you forever. Loving memories Grandpa & Rosie. Beautiful grandson of Sue. It's not what I write, it's not what I say, it's how I will remember you every day. A special place in my heart, Nanna. Cherished nephew of Tracey and Uncle Bob and adored big cousin of Eliza. We love you, we miss you - forever in our hearts.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Oct. 7, 2019