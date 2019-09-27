|
|
Passed away September 22 (Result of an accident) 18 years old.
Dearly loved grandson of David and Rosemary. A loving young man with a great nature, we will miss you forever. Loving memories Grandpa & Rosie.
Beautiful grandson of Sue. It's not what I write, it's not what I say, it's how I will remember you every day. A special place in my heart, Nanna.
Cherished nephew of Tracey and Uncle Bob and adored big cousin of Eliza. We love you, we miss you – forever in our hearts.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser from Sept. 27 to Oct. 27, 2019