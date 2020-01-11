|
|
STEVENS Kevin Stuart
16.07.1933 - 05.01.2020
Passed away peacefully in Inglewood.
Beloved husband of Dorothy for 62 years.
Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Gary (dec.), Brendan and Gaida, Julie (dec.) and Stephen, Christine and Mark, Carolyn and Leon.
Adored 'Pa Kevin' to his grandchildren and their partners. Danielle and Alex, Bianca, Justin - Nicholas and Edwina, Kristy and Paul, Timothy and Kristee, Jamie-Lee and Matthew - Kerryn and Daryl, Jessica and Thomas - Tara and Mick, Courtney, Sara and Nicholas.
Cherished great-grandfather of Isabelle and Anastasia - Brodie and Mia - Darcy, Bridie, Evie and Issac - Occy, Sully and Juliet - Marni, Charlie and Edith - Indiana.
Treasured memories are ours to have forever in our hearts.
A Service of Thanksgiving for Mr. Kevin Stuart STEVENS will be offered at St Mary's Catholic Church, Southey Street, Inglewood on FRIDAY, January 17 at 11.00am.
The funeral cortege will leave at the conclusion of the Service for the Inglewood Cemetery.
No flowers by request, donations preferred to the Inglewood & District Health Service. Envelopes available at the Church.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser from Jan. 11 to Jan. 15, 2020