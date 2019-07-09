Home
Kevin Michael Patrick HIGGINS

HIGGINS Kevin Michael Patrick Passed away on Friday 5th July 2019. Aged 68 years. "Compassionate, intelligent, gentle" Loved partner of Paula. Dearly loved by Kate, Stuart and Deb, Ali and Tonya, Megan and Nick, Anna and Zac, Lauren and Matt. Adored Pa of Liam, Claudia, Isobel and Lulu; Jonah, Frankie and Fergus; Harry, Liv, Maggie and Tom; Matilda, Lenny and Sully; Teddy, Henry, Jimmy and Vivienne. "Love one another and you will be happy, it is as simple and difficult as that" - Michael Leunig Please see later edition for funeral details.



Published in Bendigo Advertiser on July 9, 2019
