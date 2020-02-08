Home
Kevin Michael CARNEY


1940 - 2020
CARNEY Kevin Michael 1940- 2020 Dearest Husband, soul mate and best friend of Will, died at Simpkin House, Bendigo, February 4, 2020. Beloved Dad of Michael, Jodeen, Matthew & Liam. Dearest Grandpa Kev of eight Grandchildren and four Great Grand Children. Death leaves a heartache no-one can heal. Love leaves a memory no-one can steal. A Celebration of Kev's life will be at "Jasper Hill Vineyard" 88 Drummonds Lane, Lady's Pass on Sunday, February 23rd at 2.30pm. (7kms north of Heathcote) If further info required email: [email protected] My sincere and heartfelt thanks to the wonderful genuine caring staff at Simpkin House. Despite the constant staff shortages they do an amazing job which is done with the utmost consideration for their patients. I can't thank them enough. - Willi Carney.



Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Feb. 8, 2020
