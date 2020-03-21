Home
Services
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Mar. 25, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Kilian's Catholic Church
McCrae Street
Bendigo
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin MONTI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin John MONTI


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Kevin John MONTI Notice
MONTI Kevin John

04.12.1931 - 18.03.2020



Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family.



Dearly loved husband of Pat for 65 years.

Loving father and father-in-law of Debbie & Peter, David (dec.) & Leanne, Ian, Rodney & Suwan, Leigh & Meredith, Glenn & Alexandra, Kerrie & Paul and Stephen. Loved Pop of 25 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.



A Service to celebrate and honour the life of Mr. Kevin MONTI will be held in St. Kilian's Catholic Church, McCrae Street, Bendigo on WEDNESDAY (March 25) at 10:30am.



The funeral cortege will leave at the conclusion of the Service for the Bendigo Lawn Cemetery.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Mar. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kevin's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -