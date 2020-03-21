|
MONTI Kevin John
04.12.1931 - 18.03.2020
Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family.
Dearly loved husband of Pat for 65 years.
Loving father and father-in-law of Debbie & Peter, David (dec.) & Leanne, Ian, Rodney & Suwan, Leigh & Meredith, Glenn & Alexandra, Kerrie & Paul and Stephen. Loved Pop of 25 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
A Service to celebrate and honour the life of Mr. Kevin MONTI will be held in St. Kilian's Catholic Church, McCrae Street, Bendigo on WEDNESDAY (March 25) at 10:30am.
The funeral cortege will leave at the conclusion of the Service for the Bendigo Lawn Cemetery.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Mar. 21, 2020