Rosary
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
6:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Kilian's Catholic Church
161 McCrae Street
Bendigo
Kevin John MCNAUGHTON


1941 - 2019
Kevin John MCNAUGHTON Notice
MCNAUGHTON Kevin John

10.07.1941 - 03.12.2019



Beloved husband of Kathy. Dearly loved father of Gary, Karen, Gayle, Craig, Brett and their families.

Loving grandfather of Ben, Melissa, Rebecca, Zach, Hannah, Emily, Maddie, Tom, Luca, Evan, Noa, Daniel & Hayley.



Forever in our hearts.



Mass of Thanksgiving for the life of Mr. Kevin John McNAUGHTON will be offered at St. Kilian's Catholic Church, 161 McCrae Street, Bendigo on THURSDAY (December 12) at 2:00pm.



A private cremation will follow.



Rosary will be recited in the Mulqueen Family Chapel, 15-25 Bridge Street, Bendigo on WEDNESDAY (December 11) at 6:00pm.



Flowers appreciated, donations preferred to Leukemia Foundation. Envelopes available at the Church.

Published in Bendigo Advertiser from Dec. 7 to Dec. 12, 2019
