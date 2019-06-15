|
|
HOGAN (Oliver) Kerry Lyn 3.5.1965 to 11.6.2019 Passed away peacefully in Seymour. Cherished Wife of Andrew and adored Mother of Oliver and Laura. Loved Daughter-in-law and Sister-in-law of Betty and Kerry (dec.), Sally and Paul (Holmes), Rob and Rebecca, Gina, Paul and Andrea, Kate (Berthelsen), Angie and Jimmy (Guidi) and treasured Aunty of their families. Reunited with Pam. Many treasured memories together full of fun, dancing and music. Dearly loved and sadly missed. Thanks for the music Kez. I cherish all the wonderful memories shared with my beautiful friend Kez. Such a huge loss. My heart aches. - Gina.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on June 15, 2019