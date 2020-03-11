Home
Dr. Kerry Anne PETERSEN

Dr. Kerry Anne PETERSEN Notice
PETERSEN Dr. Kerry Anne Passed away peacefully at Carlton, on March 6th 2020. Aged 74 Years.

Dearly loved Daughter of the late Peter Sydney and Valda Elizabeth Petersen of Bendigo.

Loved Sister of Mark and David.

Loved Sister-in-law of Kaye.

Loved and admired Aunt of Laura and Gert, Alexander, Lawrence, and Isabella.

Great Aunt of Elodie and Ottilia.

Resting Peacefully, after a long illness.



Details of a Memorial Service for Kerry will appear in a later edition.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Mar. 11, 2020
