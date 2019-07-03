|
OSBORNE Kenneth Robert Passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Friday June 28, 2019 aged 77 years. Loving husband of Marrionne. Loved father of Elizabeth, Susan, Owen and Caroline. Father-in-law of Adam, James Bronwyn and Chloe. Cherished grandfather and great grandfather. Goodbye my darling - Marri Our dearest Dad, Father-in-law, Pa and Great Pa Our hearts are broken, but our love and memories will last forever. Until we meet again. All our love. Elizabeth (boo-boo), Adam, Brooke, Olivia, Charlotte, Mark & Marley Finally, at peace now Dad, Grandpa and Great Grandpa. Forever in our hearts. Love always Susan, James, Danielle, Aidan, Harley, Erin, Jamie & Isobel Our dearest Dad and Grandpa. We'll see you up the river, and just around the bend, to catch the big yella, until we meet again. Love always, Owen, Bronwyn, Lachie, Jesse & Riley Our dear Dad & Pa, when you left, you took a piece of us with you. Our hearts are now so heavy but we understand you needed to fly high. Your life lessons will always remain and your memories will always be tucked away. Love forever, Caz, Chloe & Ricki
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on July 3, 2019