MILES
Kenneth George
10/7/43 – 16/4/2020
Ken dearly loved and loving husband of Joy (Joyce).
Deeply loved and respected father of Darryl, Michelle, Greg, Michelle and Lou.
Cherished Poppy to his adored grandchildren Sabina, Miles, Mia, Holly, Gian and Blake.
Our love and devotion to each other was worth much more than 2/6p. Our love was of immense value.
Forever follower of motor sports.
Grief I've learned is really just love. It's all the love you want to give but cannot.
All that unspent love gathers up in the corner of your eyes, the lump in your throat, and in the hollow part of your chest.
"Grief is just love with no place to go"
Our grateful appreciation for the care and compassion given to us through Ken's illness by Dr Craig Teasdale and all the staff of Bendigo Hospital.
The family will be organising a celebration of Ken's life for family and friends at a later date.
Bendigo Funerals
03 5444 0400
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Apr. 18, 2020