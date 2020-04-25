Home
Kenneth George (Ken) BURGESS


1928 - 2020
Kenneth George (Ken) BURGESS Notice
BURGESS Kenneth George (Ken)

13.06.1928 - 22.04.2020



Passed away peacefully in Bendigo, aged 91. Husband to Pat (dec.). Loving father of Brendan and Leonie, Jan, David and Megan and Sue. Cherished grandfather of Brock and Belinda, Lachlan and Liz, Cade and Maya. Great grandfather to Neve, Macey, Ivy and Jacobi.



God has him in His keeping we have him in our hearts - Dad say hello to mum for us.



A private service will be held FRIDAY (May 1) at 2:00pm a private burial will follow



To view the live stream of this service go to www.mulqueen.com.au/our funerals



Messages of condolence can be sent to [email protected]
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Apr. 25, 2020
