More Obituaries for Ken SLATTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ken SLATTER

Ken SLATTER Notice
Slatter Ken As a valued member of the Rural Financial Counselling Service team, Ken brought stability and support to countless farming clients. Ken loved his job, serving as a rural financial counsellor in Victoria for twenty-seven years and widely shared his quiet manner, listening ear and warm smile. Away from work, Ken restored and raced his beloved classic cars and baked the most amazing cakes and slices to share with our team. We will all miss you Ken. The Board and staff of RFCS Victoria - North West offer their deepest sympathy to Sandra and family.



Published in Bendigo Advertiser on July 20, 2019
