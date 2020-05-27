Home
Tuesday, Jun. 2, 2020
2:00 PM
livestream
www.mulqueen.com.au/livestream
Keith Vincent SOANES


1924 - 2020
Keith Vincent SOANES Notice
SOANES Keith Vincent

16.03.1924 - 23.05.2020



Much loved father of Helen, Kathryn, David & Clare. Good friend of Russell, Adam, Suzanne & Chris.



Loved & cheeky grandfather of Simon, Anna, Rachael, Darcy, Angus & Nicholas. Great grandfather of Gabrielle & Declan.



A long life lived with integrity & a unique Yorkshire sense of humour.



Always a gentleman.



A private service will be held on TUESDAY (June 2) at 2pm.



To view the livestream of this service go to

www.mulqueen.com.au/livestream



Messages of condolence can be sent to

[email protected]
Published in Bendigo Advertiser from May 27 to May 30, 2020
