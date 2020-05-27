|
|
SOANES Keith Vincent
16.03.1924 - 23.05.2020
Much loved father of Helen, Kathryn, David & Clare. Good friend of Russell, Adam, Suzanne & Chris.
Loved & cheeky grandfather of Simon, Anna, Rachael, Darcy, Angus & Nicholas. Great grandfather of Gabrielle & Declan.
A long life lived with integrity & a unique Yorkshire sense of humour.
Always a gentleman.
A private service will be held on TUESDAY (June 2) at 2pm.
To view the livestream of this service go to
www.mulqueen.com.au/livestream
Messages of condolence can be sent to
[email protected]
Published in Bendigo Advertiser from May 27 to May 30, 2020