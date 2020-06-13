|
LINSELL Keith Robert Of Sebastian. Suddenly at home on June 10, 2020. Aged 73 years Beloved husband of Dianne (Di) and dearly loved father and mentor of Kylie. Loving brother and brother-in-law of Nancy and Fred (dec.), Graham (dec.) and Janice, Patricia, Bruce and Kim, Janelle and Greg. Found uncle of his nieces and nephews. Loving brother-in-law of Clarrie (dec.) and Karen, Denise, Reg and Barbara, Darryl, Kelvin and Leanne, Tracey and Normie. Found uncle to his nieces and nephews. Dearly loved brother-in-law and uncle. Will be greatly missed, sending all our love to Dianne and Kylie. Kelvin, Leanne, Damien, Cathy, Kirsty, Alanna and Mitchell. We are having a beer and some chips down here for you mate. Just one a night Princess! Resting peacefully In Gods Care
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on June 13, 2020