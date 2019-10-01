Home
Keith Francis MCSHANAG

Keith Francis MCSHANAG Notice
McSHANAG Keith Francis 21.09.1931 - 23.09.2019 Loving Husband of Virginia Fay McShanag. Loving Father of Lynn, Paul, Tru, Amanda, Clare and Lloyd. Loving Grandfather of Jade, Aaron, Shayn, Neil, West, Noah, Ochra, Eden, Charlie and Cleo. Loving Great-Grandfather of Hunter. Loving Father-in-law of John, David, Robert and Alicia. Loving Grandfather-in-law of Marina, Holly, Sophie, Tracey, Tori and Jordan. Oh dear passionate joyous man you gave us your all. Your generous spirit, your zest for life, your stories, your love, your laughter. The songs for your beloved have been heard and you are now with her singing with the angels
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Oct. 1, 2019
