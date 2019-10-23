Home
O'SULLIVAN Kate Passed away peacefully at home on 15th October 2019 aged 59 years. Dearly loved partner of Brian. Amazing mother of Michael, Christopher and Caitlyn. Loved sister of Libby, Margie, Denise, John and Erin. A caring heart at rest. Safe in the arms of Jesus. Dearest Kate, my heart breaks knowing you have gone. You were my strength, my joy, my happy times and sad times, my encourager. So caring and giving, God has called you home. All my love Brian. Dearest Mum, You gave us the strength and courage to be who we are today. Forever our angel. We love you. Love Michael, Chris & Caitlyn x
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Oct. 23, 2019
