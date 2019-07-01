Home
Judith Mary MCNAMARA

Judith Mary MCNAMARA Notice
MCNAMARA Judith Mary Mass of Thanksgiving to celebrate the life of the late Mrs. Judith Mary McNAMARA will be held at St. Liborius' Church, Panton Street, Eaglehawk TOMORROW (Tuesday July 2nd, 2019) commencing at 11.00am.

The Funeral cortege will leave at the conclusion of Mass for the Eaglehawk Monumental Cemetery (enter via Grenfell Ave).

Vigil Prayers & Rosary will be held at Bethlehem Chapel, 36 Specimen Hill Road, Golden Square THIS EVENING (Monday July 1st, 2019) commencing at 6.30pm.



BENDIGO FUNERALS

29 Miller Street Bendigo, 5444 0400

(Simon Mulqueen Prop.)
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on July 1, 2019
