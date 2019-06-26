|
MCNAMARA Judith Mary Mass of Thanksgiving to celebrate the life of the late Mrs. Judith Mary McNAMARA will be held at St. Liborius' Church, Panton Street, Eaglehawk on TUESDAY (July 2nd, 2019) commencing at 11.00am.
The Funeral cortege will leave at the conclusion of Mass for the Eaglehawk Monumental Cemetery (enter via Grenfell Ave).
Vigil Prayers & Rosary will be held at Bethlehem Chapel, 36 Specimen Hill Road, Golden Square on MONDAY EVENING (July 1st, 2019) commencing at 6.30pm.
BENDIGO FUNERALS
29 Miller Street Bendigo, 5444 0400
(Simon Mulqueen Prop.)
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on June 26, 2019
