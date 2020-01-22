|
|
DE ARAUGO Joyce Yvonne 'Joy' Passed away peacefully at Bendigo Hospital on January 18th, 2020. Aged 73 years.
From the moment I saw you at the Carla and Resita Dance, your beautiful legs and your dancing technique won my heart. Thank you my darling Joy-Belle for the best life I could have hoped for. Love you 'Gidget' and thank you very much for our family.
Love Ian.
Loved Mother of Shane and Michelle, Jason and Leyna, Georgeia and Steve. Loved and loving 'Marna' to Josh and Kayla, Hayley and Jaydon, Jack, Emma, Isabelle, and Archie.
Great Grandmother to Charlotte, and Ivy.
'Black Tea Please ...'
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Jan. 22, 2020