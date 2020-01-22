Home
Services
Bendigo Funerals
29 Miller Street
Bendigo, Victoria 3554
(03) 5444 0400
Vigil
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
7:00 PM
Bendigo Funerals
29 Miller Street
Bendigo, Victoria 3554
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Kilian's Church
161 McCrae Street
Bendigo
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce DE ARAUGO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Yvonne "Joy" DE ARAUGO

Add a Memory
Joyce Yvonne "Joy" DE ARAUGO Notice
DE ARAUGO Joyce Yvonne 'Joy' Passed away peacefully at Bendigo Hospital on January 18th, 2020. Aged 73 years.



From the moment I saw you at the Carla and Resita Dance, your beautiful legs and your dancing technique won my heart. Thank you my darling Joy-Belle for the best life I could have hoped for. Love you 'Gidget' and thank you very much for our family.

Love Ian.



Loved Mother of Shane and Michelle, Jason and Leyna, Georgeia and Steve. Loved and loving 'Marna' to Josh and Kayla, Hayley and Jaydon, Jack, Emma, Isabelle, and Archie.

Great Grandmother to Charlotte, and Ivy.

'Black Tea Please ...'
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -