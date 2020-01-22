Home
Vigil
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
7:00 PM
Bendigo Funerals
29 Miller Street
Bendigo, Victoria 3554
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Kilian's Church
161 McCrae Street
Bendigo
Joyce Yvonne "Joy" DE ARAUGO

Joyce Yvonne "Joy" DE ARAUGO Notice
DE ARAUGO Joyce Yvonne 'Joy' Mass of Thanksgiving to celebrate the life of the late Mrs. Joyce Yvonne 'Joy' DeARAUGO will be held at St. Kilian's Church, 161 McCrae Street, Bendigo on FRIDAY (January 24th, 2020) commencing at 10.00am. The Funeral cortege will leave at the conclusion of Mass for the Bendigo Lawn Cemetery.

Vigil Prayers and Rosary will be held at the Bendigo Funeral Centre Chapel, 29 Miller Street, Bendigo TOMORROW EVENING (Thursday January 23rd, 2020) commencing at 7.00pm.

No Flowers by request, in lieu donations to Palliative Care Auxiliary would be appreciated. Envelopes available at the Church.



Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Jan. 22, 2020
