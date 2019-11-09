|
ROBINSON (nee Robertson) Joyce Lorraine 29/12/1936 - 05/11/2019 Devoted wife of Bob for 60 years. Dearly loved mother of Sally, Christine and Jane. Respected mother-in-law of Trevor, Craig and Matt. Adored nan to Em, Alex, Megan, Paige, Alannah, Bridget and Jack. Great nan nan to Isabella, Evie and Noah. Your memory is our greatest treasure to have And to hold in our hearts forever On the 7th of the 11th was to be Joyce and Bob's celebration of their 60th wedding anniversary. If I had a flower for every time I thought of you..... I would walk through my garden forever To my beautiful mum, 'You left us with lovely memories, your love is still our guide, although we cannot see you, you will always be by our side.' Loved and cherished mum of Sally, mother-in-law of Trev. Adored nan of Em, Alex and Megan and nan nan to Bella, Evie and Noah. To our dear nan and nan nan, So many beautiful memories of you, so many laughs, cuddles, kisses and fun times together. Blessed to have had you in our lives. Love you forever nan nan. "See you in the soup and we'll have a pea together." All our love. Em, Isabella, Evie and Noah, Alex and Megan. Our beloved mum and nan, 'Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure. You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.' Love you forevermore, Christine, Craig, Paige and Alannah. Loving mother and nan. 'A special person, a special face, a special someone we cannot replace.' In our hearts forever, Love Jane, Matt, Bridget and Jack.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Nov. 9, 2019