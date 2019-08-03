|
BOYD (Frankum) Joy Passed away peacefully, August 1st 2019. Overwhelmingly loved wife of Tige (Keith), mother of Emma, Aaron, Zoe and Jeremy, and grandma of Declan and Megan. An inspiration to many, a beautiful friend to scores, and a truly wonderful wife, mum and grandma to an honoured few. Never stop laughing. For 41 years we have been partners in life and love. It's impossible to sum up in a few short words how much I have adored and admired you, because you have never stopped amazing and surprising me. Soulmates to the end. Mum, words cannot describe how incredibly heartbroken we are that your time is up. You fought with grace and courage until the end, but now it's time to rest. With all our love and admiration, Emma, Aaron, Declan and Megan. Oh, Mum. There are so many things we didn't quite get to. Too many. But boy, didn't we do some great ones? Your squishy cuddles. The parties. The great ideas that 'wouldn't take much' . The blue cave. Even felt the rumble of a volcano under our feet. Enjoy the cuddles and the whispers. Love always from Zoe and Jeremy.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Aug. 3, 2019