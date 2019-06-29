|
ALLAN Joshua Leigh 'Josh' 26/3/1983 - 19/6/2019
Passed away suddenly at Bendigo Health ICU on Wednesday June 19th, 2019.
Aged 36 Years.
Proud and loving Dad of Jordan. Beloved Son of Trevor and Mandy. Much loved Brother of Nick. Loved Friend of Teigan.
We are left with only memories now
that we will always treasure
of our gorgeous boy Josh
that we will love forever.
In accordance with Josh's wishes, a Private Cremation and Memorial Service has been held.
BENDIGO FUNERALS
5444 0400
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on June 29, 2019