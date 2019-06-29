Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Joshua ALLAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joshua Leigh "Josh" ALLAN

Add a Memory
Joshua Leigh "Josh" ALLAN Notice
ALLAN Joshua Leigh 'Josh' 26/3/1983 - 19/6/2019



Passed away suddenly at Bendigo Health ICU on Wednesday June 19th, 2019.

Aged 36 Years.

Proud and loving Dad of Jordan. Beloved Son of Trevor and Mandy. Much loved Brother of Nick. Loved Friend of Teigan.



We are left with only memories now

that we will always treasure

of our gorgeous boy Josh

that we will love forever.



In accordance with Josh's wishes, a Private Cremation and Memorial Service has been held.



BENDIGO FUNERALS

5444 0400
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on June 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.