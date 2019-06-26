|
|
TATTERSALL John William Alexander (Lex) (Late of Moombool West) On June 22, 2019 at Seymour Hospital in his 83rd year. Dearly loved Husband of Marj for 59 years. Loving Father, Father-in-law and Friend of Lyn, Helen and Peter Bennett, Jim, Di and Wade, Douglas and Narelle (both dec.) and Mark. Loved Pa of his 12 Grandchildren and their partners. Loved Great Pa to his 5 Great Gran-daughters. You fought a brave battle Lex, we will love you forever.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on June 26, 2019