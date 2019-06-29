|
|
|
TRUSCOTT John Mass of Thanksgiving to celebrate the life of the late Mr. John TRUSCOTT will be held at St. Kilians Church, 161 McCrae Street, Bendigo on WEDNESDAY (July 3rd, 2019) commencing at 10.30am.
The Funeral cortege will leave at the conclusion of Mass for the Axedale Catholic Cemetery.
Vigil Prayers and Rosary will be held at the Bendigo Funeral Centre Chapel, 29 Miller Street, Bendigo on TUESDAY EVENING (July 2nd, 2019) commencing at 7.00pm.
No Flowers by request, in lieu donations to the Bendigo Cancer Centre would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the Church.
BENDIGO FUNERALS
29 Miller Street Bendigo, 5444 0400
(Simon Mulqueen Prop.)
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on June 29, 2019