ROBERTS John Llewellyn "Jack" 11/6/1926 - 10/5/2020 Aged 93 years. Dearly loved Husband of Amy. Adored Father of Garry (dec.), Warren and Julie, and Father-in-law of Wayne and Judy. Devoted Grandpa to Heath, Lucas, Jacinta, Camille and Daniel, and partners. Proud Great Grandpa to Allie, Nate, Kobe, Luke, Emma, Logan, Toby, Ellie and James. Until we meet again. In our hearts you will remain. A Private Funeral Service will be held on SUNDAY 17th May at 2.00 pm. A live stream will be available at www.napierpark.com.au.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on May 13, 2020