FILBEY John Leonard Len 7/2/1930 - 7/6/2019 89 years Passed away following a brief battle with illness. First born child of John Henry (Harry) and Clarice Edna (Edna) Filbey. Older Brother to Pat, Mavis, Betty (dec.), Max, Bob (dec.), Faye, Kevin, Ron, Barry (dec.), Wayne, Graham, Jeffrey, Alan and Ian. Uncle to their families. Loved and Loving Husband of Alva, for over 64 years. Devoted and hard-working Dad to Allan, Linda and Michelle. Cheeky and loving Grandpa to Melissa, Tara, Paige and Madisen; Andrew, Jemma and Amy; Siale, Melea and Rhys. Great-Grandpa to Neeko, Hutch and Hendrix; Frankie; and Elise. .....always a smile and a tale to tell. So many wonderful memories are ours to keep. Hooroo!
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on June 12, 2019