Home
Services
Mulqueen Family Funeral Directors
15/21-25 Bridge Street
Bendigo, Victoria 3550
(03) 5443 4455
Resources
More Obituaries for John FILBEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Leonard FILBEY


1930 - 2019 Notice Condolences
John Leonard FILBEY Notice
FILBEY John Leonard Len 7/2/1930 - 7/6/2019 89 years Passed away following a brief battle with illness. First born child of John Henry (Harry) and Clarice Edna (Edna) Filbey. Older Brother to Pat, Mavis, Betty (dec.), Max, Bob (dec.), Faye, Kevin, Ron, Barry (dec.), Wayne, Graham, Jeffrey, Alan and Ian. Uncle to their families. Loved and Loving Husband of Alva, for over 64 years. Devoted and hard-working Dad to Allan, Linda and Michelle. Cheeky and loving Grandpa to Melissa, Tara, Paige and Madisen; Andrew, Jemma and Amy; Siale, Melea and Rhys. Great-Grandpa to Neeko, Hutch and Hendrix; Frankie; and Elise. .....always a smile and a tale to tell. So many wonderful memories are ours to keep. Hooroo!
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.