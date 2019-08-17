Home
Services
William Farmer
151 McCrae Street Bendigo
Bendigo, Victoria 3550
(03) 5441 5577
Resources
More Obituaries for John GARTH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Herbert (Herb) GARTH


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
John Herbert (Herb) GARTH Notice
GARTH John Herbert (Herb) At Bendigo Hospice on 14 August 2019.

Aged 86 years



Lost my mate of nearly 70 years.

Never forgotten

Dearly loved husband of Bev.



Dearly loved and cherished father and father-in-law of Lloyd and Sue, Jennifer, Leanne and Wayne (Glatz).

Very special Grandad to Brooke and Danny, Donna, Renae and Brad, Adam, Kristopher and Laura, Leah and Marcus, Matthew and Alicia. Great Grandad to Ethan, Ryan, Olivia, Levi, Noah, Xavier, Cooper ,Blake, Emmalene and Felix, Eadie, Jaime + 1.



Our Dad and Grandad and Great Grandad

Forever in Hearts
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Aug. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.