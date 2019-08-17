|
|
GARTH John Herbert (Herb) At Bendigo Hospice on 14 August 2019.
Aged 86 years
Lost my mate of nearly 70 years.
Never forgotten
Dearly loved husband of Bev.
Dearly loved and cherished father and father-in-law of Lloyd and Sue, Jennifer, Leanne and Wayne (Glatz).
Very special Grandad to Brooke and Danny, Donna, Renae and Brad, Adam, Kristopher and Laura, Leah and Marcus, Matthew and Alicia. Great Grandad to Ethan, Ryan, Olivia, Levi, Noah, Xavier, Cooper ,Blake, Emmalene and Felix, Eadie, Jaime + 1.
Our Dad and Grandad and Great Grandad
Forever in Hearts
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Aug. 17, 2019