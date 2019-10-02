|
HOLMBERG John Edward
On Saturday John passed away at the Rochester Hospital. He was a loving husband of Norma (Chirgwin) for 67 years and a great father of Kim, Rod, Paul and Marlene. Father in-law of Sue, Jenny and Colin Jack.
John had many friends, and was involved in sports and many community organisations in Elmore and surrounding districts.
He had a very friendly nature. As Norma's husband, John was also her best friend and life-long companion.
May he rest in peace
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Oct. 2, 2019