John Edward HOLMBERG

John Edward HOLMBERG Notice
HOLMBERG John Edward

On Saturday John passed away at the Rochester Hospital. He was a loving husband of Norma (Chirgwin) for 67 years and a great father of Kim, Rod, Paul and Marlene. Father in-law of Sue, Jenny and Colin Jack.



John had many friends, and was involved in sports and many community organisations in Elmore and surrounding districts.



He had a very friendly nature. As Norma's husband, John was also her best friend and life-long companion.



May he rest in peace



Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Oct. 2, 2019
