AINGER John Bolland Died on Friday, 18th October 2019, aged 78. Words cannot express the loss we feel. Husband of Norma, Father of Lorraine, John and Richard. Father-in-law of Rex. Grandfather of James, Callum, Innes, Ruby and Alexandra. Brother of William, Grace and Margaret. A Private Service will be honoured. Family and friends are welcome to celebrate Johnny's life at 2pm on Saturday, 2nd November at Lorraine and Rex's home. For any details email: [email protected]



Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Oct. 22, 2019
