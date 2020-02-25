|
DUNGEY Joan 2/7/1933 - 21/2/2020
Wife of Don (dec.).
Mother, grandmother and great grandmother of:
Joanne and Ted Aldridge, Daniel, Mel, Harry, Lenny, Harley, Kate (dec.).
Peter and Anne Smith, Adam, Megan, Mathew, Lauren, Taylah, Ryder, Noah.
Greg and Anita Smith, Alister, Alana, Ella, Finn, Brendan.
Died peacefully at Epworth Hospital Box Hill.
Mum you may have left our lives but you will never leave our hearts.
Much loved and will be sadly missed.
Rick, Pat, Georgina, Annabel and Eliza.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020