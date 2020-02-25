Home
William Farmer
151 McCrae Street Bendigo
Bendigo, Victoria 3550
(03) 5441 5577
Service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
2:00 PM
William Farmer
Victoria Street Chapel, 12 Victoria Street
Eaglehawk
Joan DUNGEY


1933 - 2020
Joan DUNGEY Notice
DUNGEY Joan 2/7/1933 - 21/2/2020

Wife of Don (dec.).

Mother, grandmother and great grandmother of:



Joanne and Ted Aldridge, Daniel, Mel, Harry, Lenny, Harley, Kate (dec.).



Peter and Anne Smith, Adam, Megan, Mathew, Lauren, Taylah, Ryder, Noah.



Greg and Anita Smith, Alister, Alana, Ella, Finn, Brendan.



Died peacefully at Epworth Hospital Box Hill.



Mum you may have left our lives but you will never leave our hearts.



Much loved and will be sadly missed.

Rick, Pat, Georgina, Annabel and Eliza.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
 Back to today's Notices
- ADVERTISEMENT -