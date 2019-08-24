|
ASHMAN (Vize nee Simms) Joan Passed away peacefully at the Bendigo Hospital on August 21st 2019, aged 87 Years.
Dearly loved Wife of the late James Vize and of the late Ken Ashman.
Loved Mother of Greg, Glen, Tracey, Sue, Gail and Peter.
Dearly loved Mum of Greg, loving Mother-in-law of Kerry. Dear Nan to Clinton, Shannon and Josh, Steve and Sally, Carlee and Justin. Great Nanny Ash to Cooper, Charlie, Evie and Ollie, Jimmy, Lilly and Tom, Izzy and Callan.
'So many Memories to Treasure'
Dearly loved Mother of Glen and Mother-in-law of Debbie. Friend of Sarah. Grandmother of Jessica and Bryn, Hannah and Annie. Great Grandmother of Edward. Matriarch and friend to all.
'Cherished Memories and Loved Always'
Cherished and dearly loved Mum of Tracey. Loved Mother-in-law of Leigh. Adored Nanny of Ryan, Clare, Ebony and Kyle. Precious Great Nanny of Matilda.
We can't go there together,
but you'll take our love along.
We'll softly say our last goodbyes,
your memory keeps us strong.
'Loves you more'
- Tracey, Leigh, Ryan, Clare, Matilda, Ebony and Kyle Straub.
Adored and much-loved Mother of Sue (McCormick) and Mother-in-law of Tony.
Your love and devotion to our family was extraordinary, second to none, first class.
Even through some tough challenges life presented to you, you lived a very fulfilled and successful life, always with class, style, caring and your beautifully engaging nature.
The life you offered us, full of love, care, direction and great memories will never be forgotten.
You set an amazing example on how to build a loving and caring family that we have followed.
As our family grew, adding partners, children, grandchildren, your love grew also. Taking a keen and loving interest in us all.
The holidays, Christmas', fun times, laughs and special times together remain amazing memories for us all to keep and hold close.
With all our love, your 'baby girl' Sue.
- Sue and Tony
To our loving Nan, sleep now with the angels and let your precious heart rest. Although our hearts are broken, we know you truly were the best. You have left us with countless memories and for that we are eternally grateful.
All our Love now and forever.
- Laura, Reece, Max and Ari.
The most amazing, loving and caring Nan, forever in our hearts.
- Love Cam & Danielle
Dearly loved Mother and Mother-in-law of Gail and Steve, loving Nanny of Chris (Dec), Kim, Nicki and Mitch and Great Nan of Olivia.
'Many Happy Memories,
Loved and Remembered Always'
We will remember, Friday night drinks, your sense of humour, your life stories and words of advice. Thank you for your love and support over the years. You are in our hearts. Dearly loved Mother and Mother-in-law of Peter and Kris. Adored Nanny of Gabi and Ben, Jack and Carly. Precious Great Nanny of Lucille.
'Always In Our Hearts'
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Aug. 24, 2019