MILNE Jeoffrey A service to celebrate Jeff's life will be held in St Mary's Anglican Church, High St, Kangaroo Flat on Thursday (July 4) commencing at 1.30pm (please enter the carpark from the street behind the church). Following refresh-ments, the cortege will then leave at 3.30pm for a committal service at the Bendigo Crematorium. The family have asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Cancer Council of Victoria, envelopes will be provided.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on June 29, 2019