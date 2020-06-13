Home
Thursday, Jun. 18, 2020
2:00 PM
McCLURG Jennifer 02.10.1948 - 06.06.2020 Passed away peacefully at Bendigo. Dearly loved mother of Jason and Danielle, Brandon and Rebecca, and families. Treasured grandmother of Mia, Lucas, Liam and Joel. Rest in Peace Grandma. You will always be in our hearts. A private service to celebrate and honour the life of Mrs. Jennifer McCLURG will be held on THURSDAY (June 18) at 2pm. To view the livestream of this service go to www.mulqueen.com.au/livestream Messages of condolence can be sent to [email protected]
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on June 13, 2020
