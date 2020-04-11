Home
More Obituaries for Jennifer CURRY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jennifer May CURRY


1989 - 2020
Jennifer May CURRY Notice
CURRY Jennifer May 21/12/1989 - 07/04/2020 Passed away at Bendigo Hospice Beloved Daughter of Leanne and Jeff (dec.). Loving Mother of Meisha and Tyler. Adored Sister of Cristie, Nicole and Stephen. Sister-in-Law of Nicholas and Jade. Granddaughter of Joan and Keith (dec.). Aunty and Great Aunty to Michael and Jade, Zarli, Betheny, Heidi and Emilee. Remember me with smiles not tears, For all the joy through all the years. Recall the closeness that was ours, A love as 'sweet' as fragrant flowers. A Private Funeral Service will be held. A Public Memorial Service for Jennifer will be held at a future date. Tributes can be sent to [email protected]
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Apr. 11, 2020
