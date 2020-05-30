|
|
SMITH Jeffrey Burnham
18/02/1963 - 25/05/2020
In loving memory of Jeffrey Burnham Smith
Loving husband to Rachel Smith. Loving father to Alex, Hannah, Connor and Zara. Grandfather to Anastasia and Roman
Forever in our hearts, forever here in spirit
A private service will be held Wednesday (June 3) at 2pm followed by a private cremation.
To view the livestream of this service go to
www.mulqueen.com.au/livestream
Messages of condolence can be sent to
[email protected]
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on May 30, 2020