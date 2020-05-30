Home
Jeffrey Burnham SMITH


1963 - 2020
Jeffrey Burnham SMITH Notice
SMITH Jeffrey Burnham





18/02/1963 - 25/05/2020



In loving memory of Jeffrey Burnham Smith

Loving husband to Rachel Smith. Loving father to Alex, Hannah, Connor and Zara. Grandfather to Anastasia and Roman



Forever in our hearts, forever here in spirit



A private service will be held Wednesday (June 3) at 2pm followed by a private cremation.



To view the livestream of this service go to

www.mulqueen.com.au/livestream



Messages of condolence can be sent to

[email protected]
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on May 30, 2020
