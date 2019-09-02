Home
Jeanette Maree BLYTHMAN

Jeanette Maree BLYTHMAN Notice
BLYTHMAN Jeanette Maree Elder daughter of Reg and Jean (both dec.). Sister of Cliff (dec.), Marge (dec.), and Lex, sister-in-law of Lois and Neil. Doting aunt of Paul, Michelle, Mark, Melita, Andrew, Jess, Caden, Carter and Isla.

The pain is now gone (except the pain of your beloved Saints)

At rest with Mum and Dad



Your years of suffering have now ceased. We thank you for the years of love and support you gave us. Your hope for the Saints will be continued.

LOL - Lex, Lois, Melita, Andrew, Jess, Caden, Carter, Isla and not forgetting Max.

(P.S. remind the old man he still owes me a pot from the last sip at Bill and Roses')



A private funeral service has been held.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Sept. 2, 2019
