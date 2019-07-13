Home
Jean Sherley (NOTT) LOUGOON

Jean Sherley (NOTT) LOUGOON Notice
LOUGOON (Nott) Jean Sherley 24/9/1927-10/7/2019 Daughter of Ernest Alfred and Anne Nott (both dec.) Loved sister of Peg (dec.) and Bill. Beloved wife of Lyle (dec.) Loving mother of: Peter and Michelle, Nanna of Nigel and Bec, Verity and Nick. Nanna Jean of Benjamin, Sebastian, Madeleine, Lachlan, Harrison, Flynn and Maya. Brian, Nanna of Tim and Louise, Luke and Kim, Bridget and Daniel. Nanna Jean of Mitchell, Eve, Henry, Charlotte and Adelaide. Mick and Faye, Nanna of Brent, Lauren, Aaron and Sonya, Jarrod and Courtney, and Kyle. Nanna Jean of Carolyn. Doug and Kerry, Nanna of Josh and Romina, Ashlee and Andrew. Nanna Jean of Lyle and Isaiah. Maryanne and Richard, Nanna of Sam and Caroline, Gabrielle and Matt, and James. Nanna Jean of Ella, Emily and Rose Dear friend of Dianne, Craig, Belinda, Kara and Mat. Now reunited with dad, Lyle, "The Boss". The crosswords were always done, But a cross word was never spoken.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on July 13, 2019
